The Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting of Ahmed Iliyasu as the new commissioner of police in Kano.

He replaced Wakili Mohammed, who retired from the Force on 26 May after 35 years of service.

The new police boss holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma in Edo State.

Until his new appointment he was the Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He had also held command position as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ogun State Command from 2016 to January, 2019.

