Lebanon’s state security on Monday arrested two Syrian nationals suspected to be members of terrorist groups, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

According to NNA, the two suspects were arrested in Rashiin, a town in Zgharta, north of Lebanon.

Lebanon’s state security authorities also arrested recently four Syrian nationals for belonging to terrorist groups

over charges of attacking the Lebanese army and a police station in Aarsal, northeast of Lebanon, in 2014.

Lebanon was targeted several times by terrorist attacks over the past years.

The Interior Ministry has announced that Internal Security Forces succeeded in thwarting nine terrorist

attacks in 2018.

