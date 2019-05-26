Zamfara civil servants on Saturday bade the outgoing state Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, farewell at the last Ramadan breakfast of his eight years tenure as governor.

Labour Leader at the state, Bashir Mafara, at the governor’s private residence in Talata-Mafara, commended the governor for bringing development to the state in the last eight years.

“Your Excellency has made remarkable achievements that have now made the state better than it was and your relationship with the workers have been relatively cordial.

“Sir, while commending you for the release of N2 billion recently to offset the backlog of pensions, we also want to plead with you to offset all outstanding debt before you finally exit next week.

“We wish you luck in all your future endeavours as you finally leave office as governor and pray that your successor continues with the good work,” he said.

Also, the Speaker, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji who prayed Allah not to put the governor to shame as he handed over, assured the outgoing chief executive that “we shall continue to follow your guide as our leader”.

The speaker urged all APC supporters in the state to be “patient, steadfast and supportive of each other as we leave office and government as a party”.

Responding, Yari said that “everything that has a beginning must have an end; I wish to give thanks to Almighty Allah for seeing us through this day and to assure you that even though I’m now exiting as governor, we will continue to meet in different capacities to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

