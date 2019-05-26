By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A security guard with the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for slashing throat of his colleague with a knife.

The suspect, Cletus Williams was arrested on Friday around 7pm by operatives of Shagamu Road Police Station in collaboration with the Chief Security Officer of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu.

A statement issued by Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, on Sunday said Williams, was arrested for killing his colleague, Okoro John while they were on night duty.

“The suspect used a sharp knife to slash the throat of the victim and also chopped off his right wrist. Homicide detectives from State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba are investigating the case to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

“The knife used for the murder is recovered. Suspect will soon be charged to Court for murder,” he said.

