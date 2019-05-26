Renowned Nigerian poet, Odia Ofeimun, on Saturday in Abuja urged writers to keep on writing for the betterment of Nigeria.

Ofeimun, who disclosed this at the May Edition of the “Guest Writers Session” organised by the Abuja Writers Forum, said writing was indispensable in the public space.

“Do not stop writing; maybe there is a chance we can save the country.

“We may have a lot of security challenges, bomb blast, violence and the likes, but whether you like it or not Nigeria is one country that cannot be drowned by such things.

“I believe seriously that written words can save Nigeria. One conviction I have is if answers are going to come it will come from the written words.”

The guest writer, Amarachi Kalu read excerpts from her sophomore novel “Scarred Roses” which focuses on a 37-year-old Ezichi, who finds getting married a problem because of the experiences of her married friends.

Kalu said there was the need to foster good relationships especially in the family unit, even if it meant turning a blind eye to each others faults.

“Women should also remember today you are a wife, tomorrow you will be a mother-in-law. We must learn to build healthy relationships.”

Kalu also stressed the importance of raising both the female and male children properly.

According to her, if you only raise good girls and neglect the boys, then there is a problem because you need good boys to marry the good girls.

The high point of the event include reading of excerpts from the book of the late Kenyan author and playwright, Kenneth Wainaina entitled “Discovering Home”.

The reading was done to honour Wainaina, who eventually passed away on May 21 after surviving a series of strokes.

In 2014, he was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

