Russia launched a nuclear-powered icebreaker called ‘The Ural’ in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

According to CGTN reports, the Ural is the third and final vessel of Project 22220 series and a part of Russia’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the Arctic.

The icebreaker is said to be powered by a new nuclear reactor. It will be capable of breaking through ice up to three meters thick to make way for ships along North-east passage.

Construction of the phenomenon was said to have started since 2016.

It is billed to make its first trip in 2022.

