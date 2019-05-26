Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said policy implementation and not formulation is the major problem hindering Nigeria’s growth and development.

Obasanjo said this in Ibadan on Saturday at the inauguration of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi Ring Road held at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

According to him, “Our problem in this country has always been that of implementation. The 25-year Oyo State Government Agriculture Policy Framework presented is a good thing.

“We have formulated several policies in the past that suffered implementation. I hope your successor will implement it,” he said.

The former president appealed to Ajimobi to allow the IITA Director General to present the 25-year Agriculture Policy Framework to the incoming governor of Oyo State.

He said technology, research, product and innovation needed to make Oyo State the food basket of the country were already in the state.

Obasanjo said that matching technology with finance and human resources was one of the challenges facing agricultural development.

“If you go into agriculture you may not be rich like Dangote, but you will be satisfied and comfortable.

“You will be comfortable because you are close to nature.” Said the former President.

Obasanjo is a goodwill ambassador of IITA.

