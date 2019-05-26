By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested over 10 suspected traffic robbers and recovery of firearms and ammunition in different parts of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said the surveillance Patrol strategy introduced by the Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu mni targeted towards tackling the menace of traffic robbery in Lagos State led to the arrest of the suspects.

According to him, on 24th May, 2019 at about 0530hrs, the surveillance Patrol team from Ketu Police Station, foiled a robbery attempt at Kosofe bus stop.

“The leader of the gang, popularly known as Gabazine and two other members were arrested. One Samsung phone snatched from a victim was recovered and handed over to the owner. On 25th May, 2019 the same surveillance team on undercover operation at the same spot arrested two traffic robbery suspects attempting to rob some unsuspecting road user. Two jack Knives and a toy pistol were recovered.

“On the same date at about 0005hrs, surveillance Patrol team deployed to Ketu bus stop, arrested two traffic robbery suspects, namely: Ayomide Ayobami and Taye Onofowokan, both living at Agboyi Ketu. One pistol with three live ammunition and a jack knife were recovered from them.

“On the same date at about 0100hrs, surveillance Patrol team attached to Festac Police Station arrested one Bamidele Ogunbanjo, 30, of Prayer Estate, Amuwo Odofin. One locally made pistol with one live ammunition were recovered. Investigation is ongoing and all the suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.

