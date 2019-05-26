The Igbo Movement, in Lagos State has thrown its weight behind the Lagos governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his plan to run an inclusive government, pledging to work with him to ensure the success of his administration.

Leader of the Movement in Lagos, Chris Onyekachi at an interaction with newsmen in Lagos at the weekend, said running an inclusive government would be of immense benefits for Lagos, with its multi-ethnic affiliation.

Onyekachi said the Igbo Movement was sure of the pedigree of Sanwo-Olu, which was why it campaigned for him vigorously in several markets in the state to ensure his emergence as governor of Lagos.

“We campaigned in Ketu Market, Mile 12 Market, Ladipo Spare Parts Market and others to ensure his victory and the result was massive. Now that God has made him the father of Lagosians, he should carry everybody along and he should manage all. He should remember the Igbo people who campaigned for him,” he said.

According to Onyekachi, the incoming governor should ensure that there was no form of sentiment in his administration, saying that everybody in Lagos should live like one big family as “we are all one in the presence of God.”

“I appeal to him to see that everybody is carried along, we, Igbo are business people, he should make our environment conducive as we pay our taxes. We will cooperate with Sanwo-Olu’s administration; we need a sense of belonging, last election, we went out and voted for him; God has made him our governor because it is God who crowns all,” he said.

Onyekachi added that the Igbo were law-abiding and that when the incoming government felt there was anything to correct, they should approach Igbo leaders in the market to pass the information across, who would in turn pass it across to the generality of all, adding that “we love Sanwo-Olu and we will support him.”

He also appealed to the governor to ensure religious harmony and tolerance in the state as it had always been, so that everyone could live in peace.

Onyekachi urged the governor-elect to complete ongoing road construction at Ladipo Market and also ensure that projects left behind by the outgoing governor were completed before new ones could be initiated.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

