By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Tragedy struck in Apapa area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Sunday as a female officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, was crushed to death by a trailer.

PM News gathered that the horror incident occurred on Sunday morning.

The name of the deceased officer was giving as Arogundade Remilekun, whose station base was Apapa Zone 36.

It was gathered that the officer was at the back of the truck when the tragedy occurred.

The trailer was said to have reversed without her knowing and crushed her to death immediately.

Her remains had been evacuated from the scene of the tragedy. Her demise has brought mourning to the LASTMA family.

LASTMA officers have been object of attacks and killings in recent times.

In 2016, the Zonal Head of LASTMA, Apapa, identified Bakare was beaten to death by suspected okada riders and touts in Apapa area of Lagos.

Bakare was killed at Point Road, Apapa while enforcing the road traffic law which banned okada riders from plying 475 major roads in Lagos. Bakare was said to have been attacked and was brutally murdered by the irate okada

In 2018, n operative of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) shot dead a LASTMA officer at Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos during an altercation.

The FSARS officer, identified as Inspector Olakunle Olonade, was involved in a fight with the LASTMA official, identified as Rotimi Adeyemo, when the latter stopped him for violating a traffic law at the Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

The plain-clothed officer reportedly fetched a gun in his vehicle and gunned down Adeyemo after they disagreed on why he was stopped by his 46-year-old victim.

