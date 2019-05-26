Zamfara state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, said his administration and the good loyal APC members in Zamfara state have accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court which nullified the elections of the state APC conducted in 2019.

The governor made this known while addressing a gathering of the APC supporters at the Government House Gusau.

He said the members of the party have also done their best in ensuring the viability and capability of the party to continue to hold on to power to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, but as Allah wanted it,

Governor Yari therefore urged all members of the party as well as other citizens of the state to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding.

He also directed security agencies in the state to be more vigilant to ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the people in the state and promised to carry all members along to the next level and urged them to be more united.

TVC News

