The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Zamfara State Governor-elect, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, all federal and state legislators-elect, as well as people of Zamfara state describing their victory as the triumph of the will of the people over manipulative forces.

The party says this victory is a clear pointer to the fact that no matter how long manipulations and anti-democratic tendencies appeared to thrive, justice and the will of the people always prevailed at the end of the day.

The PDP assured the people of Zamfara State of a purposeful, people-based and result-oriented leadership that would unite and revitalize the state for the greater good, in line with the wishes and aspiration of the people.

The party, in a statement issued Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary says Zamfara is blessed with abundant human and natural resources adding that the in-coming administration will direct all energies towards harnessing such resources for the wellbeing of all the people.

The PDP therefore urged the people of Zamfara State to resist all forces of division and unite behind their new leaders to move the state forward.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

