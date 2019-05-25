Valencia defeated Barcelona 2-1 to win their eighth Copa del Rey on Saturday night, their first since 2007-08.

Two goals within 12 minutes in the first half by Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo put the visitors ahead at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Sevilla, while Lionel Messi was able to reduce the deficit by scoring in the 73rd minute.

The result of the match belied the statistics.

Barcelona had superior possession 72-28 and had more shots on target, 7-2 compared to Valencia. And they still lost, denying them the chance to complete a treble of domestic championships, having won La Liga and the Spanish Super cup earlier in the season by beating Sevilla.

Valencia lined up an attack-minded XI in a 4-4-2 formation, with Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno leading the line, supported by Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler out wide.

Full-backs Jose Gaya and Daniel Wass – usually a midfielder – offered support in attack as well.

