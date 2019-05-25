First, let me welcome all of you to this Press Conference. The reason for addressing you today is to provide an update on the recent decision of the Supreme Court regarding the candidates fielded by the APC in Zamfara State for the 2019 elections

2. It is important to provide a background to the legal process that culminated in the Supreme Court decision on 24/5/19. You may all recall that the Commission issued the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2019 general elections on 9/1/18, over one year in advance.

2. Among other activities, the conduct of party primaries was scheduled to take place between 18th August and 7th October 2018.

3. Unfortunately, the APC did not conduct its primaries in Zamfara State within this stipulated time and the Commission duly informed the party that it would not be in a position to present candidates for elections in the State.

4. Subsequently, various interested parties, including the APC itself, approached the court over the decision of the Commission.

5. Just before the election, the subsisting court judgment at the time ordered the Commission to include the APC on the ballot for the Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections, which the Commission complied with.

6. However, since the elections were completed, a Court of Appeal judgment and now a Supreme Court judgment have determined that the APC did not conduct valid primaries for the elections in question.

7. In its judgment delivered on 24/5/19, the Supreme Court, having determined that the APC did not conduct valid primaries, said that the votes cast for the party in all the elections in question were “wasted” and ordered the Commission to recognize the runners-up as the winners.

8. This judgment affects the positions of Governor and Deputy-Governor, three Senatorial, seven Federal and twenty-four State Assembly Constituencies.

9. Following the judgment of the Supreme Court, the Commission has met in two emergency sessions and taken briefings from our lawyers and staff on the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment.

10. While the legislative elections (Senatorial, House of Representatives & State House of Assembly elections) are straight forward to deal with because they entail first-past-the-post or simple majority of votes, the Governorship election is determined not just by majority votes

11. … but also spread in accordance with Section 179 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). This means that we had to first discount the votes cast for the APC at the elections and then carefully rework the spread by Local Government Areas based on the new valid votes.

12. In compliance with the Supreme Court judgment, the Commission has now determined the winners of the elections in Zamfara State as follows:

Governorship

1. GOVERNOR: BELLO MOHAMMED MATAWALLE, MALE, PDP

2. DEPUTY GOVERNOR:

MAHDI ALIYU GUSAU, MALE, PDP.

Senatorial

1. ZAMFARA NORTH

ALHAJI YA’U SAHABI

MALE, PDP

2. ZAMFARA CENTRAL

MOHAMMED HASSAN

MALE, PDP

3. ZAMFARA WEST

LAWALI HASSAN ANKA

MALE

PDP

House of Representatives

1. KAURAN NAMODA/BIRNIN MAGAJI

UMAR SANI DAN-GALADIMA

MALE, PDP

2. SHINKAFI/ZURMI

BELLO HASSAN SHINKAFI

MALE, PDP

3. GUSAU/TSAFE

KABIRU AMADU

MALE, PDP

4. BUNGUDU/MARU

SHEHU AHMED

MALE, PDP

5. ANKA/TALATA MAFARA

KABIRU YAHAYA

MALE, PDP

6. BAKURA/MARADUN

AHMED MUHAMMAD BAKURA

MALE, PDP

7. GUMMI/BUKKUYUM

SULAIMAN ABUBAKAR GUMI

MALE, PDP

State House of Assembly

1. KAURA NAMODA NORTH

ZAHARADEEN M. SADA

MALE, PDP

2. KAURA NAMODA SOUTH

ANAS SARKIN FADA

MALE, PDP

3. BIRNIN MAGAJI

NURA DAHIRU

MALE, PDP

4. ZURMI EAST

SALIHU USMAN ZURMI

MALE, PDP

5. ZURMI WEST

NASIRU MU’AZU

MALE, PDP

6. SHINKAFI

MUHAMMAD G. AHMAD

MALE, PDP

7. TSAFE EAST

MUSA BAWA MUSA

MALE, PDP

8. TSAFE WEST

ALIYU NA-MAIGORA

MALE, PDP

9. GUSAU EAST

IBRAHIM NAIDA

MALE,PDP

10. GUSAU WEST

SHAFI’U DAMA

MALE, PDP

11. BUNGUDU EAST

KABIRU MAGAJI

MALE, PDP

12. BUNGUDU WEST

NASIRU BELLO LAWAL

MALE, PDP

13. MARU NORTH

YUSUF ALHASSAN MUHAMMAD

MALE, PDP

14. MARU SOUTH

KABIRU HASHIMU

MALE, NRM

15. ANKA

YUSUF MUHAMMAD

MALE, PDP

16. TALATA MAFARA NORTH

SHAMSUDEEN HASSAN

MALE, PDP

17. TALATA MAFARA SOUTH

AMINU YUSUF JANGEBE

MALE, PDP

18. BAKURA

TUKUR JEKADA BIRNIN TUDU

MALE, PDP

19. MARADUN I

FARUK MUSA DOSARA

MALE, PDP

20. MARADUN II

NASIRU ATIKU

MALE, PDP

21. GUMMI I

ABDULNASIR IBRAHIM

MALE, PDP

22. GUMMI II

MANSUR MOHAMMED

MALE, PDP

23. BUKKUYUM NORTH

IBRAHIM MOHAMMED NA’IDDA

MALE, PDP

24. BUKKUYUM SOUTH

SANI DAHIRU

MALE, PDP

INEC will issue Certificates of Return to the new winners as follows:

i. Governor & Deputy Governor-elect, Senators-elect & Members of the House of Representatives-elect will receive their certificates on Monday 27th May 2019 @ the Commission’s Electoral Institute at 2.00pm.

ii. Members of the State House of Assembly-elect will receive their certificates from the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Zamfara State at the INEC State Office in Gusau on Friday 31stMay 2019 at 10.00am.

I wish to seize this opportunity to draw the attention of all stakeholders, but particularly the political parties, to the implications of the Supreme Court judgment on the Zamfara matter.

It is clear that properly conducted party primaries are cardinal to the proper internal functioning of political parties, the electoral process and our democratic system at large.

Therefore, political parties must take very seriously the conduct of primaries according to all extant rules, including the monitoring of the processes by INEC to avoid a repeat of the Zamfara experience.

I want therefore to remind us that the Commission has since 9th April 2019 issued the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2019 Bayelsa and Kogi Governorship elections by which party primaries are scheduled to hold between the 2nd and 29th August 2019.

I appeal to political parties intending to field candidates in the elections to adhere strictly to this and other timelines in the Timetable and Schedule of activities.

I thank you very much and I will now take some questions.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

