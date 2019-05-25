The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said loss of lives was averted on Saturday after a tanker loaded with petrol collided with a truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This was made known in a statement by the Corps’ Route Commander, Florence Okpe, in Ota, Ogun.

Okpe explained that the accident which occurred at about 2:51a.m, involved four persons with two injured and no death recorded.

“A tanker with registration number LND-437 XC conveying PMS collided with a truck marked LRN-981 ZA around the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s youth center gate, Mowe, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, blocking the entire carriageway into Lagos.

“The tanker has spilled its contents on the expressway and both trucks blocked the entire access road.

“The RCCG and Sagamu fire services have been contacted, as standard practice, before transloading and removal of the fuel tanker were embarked upon.

“Also, Julius Berger Plc has been contacted to open the blocked section around the area, where they are currently rehabilitating, to allow vehicles have access as the gridlock has spread towards Kara near Sagamu,” she said.

She advised motorists to cooperate with traffic and emergency agencies working to restore traffic on the road to alleviate the frustration of road users.

Okpe urged motorists to use the Lagos-Sango-Ota-Abeokuta, Epe-Ajah-Ijebu Ode, and Ikorodu-Sagamu roads as alternative corridors pending when the two vehicles would be removed to avoid being trapped in the gridlock.

He said that traffic emergencies should be reported on FRSC toll free number 122.

