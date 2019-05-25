Nigerian dancehall singer and hit maker Patoranking, has released his highly anticipated project dubbed the “Wilmer” album.

The album which is his second studio album comprises of 12 tracks, including “Confirm” featuring industry heavyweight, Davido. The album boasts of features from prominent acts like Davido, Bera, Dadju, Donae’o, Busiswa and Kenya’s Nyashinski.

“Wilmer” has production from Sarz, Mr. Kamera, CTEA, DJ Coublon, Botcash and frequent collaborator Mix Master Garzy. The lead single ‘Wilmer‘ is off the album featuring Bera.

