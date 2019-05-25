The Queen and the royal family will welcome US President Donald Trump to the UK during his state visit – but new mother the Duchess of Sussex will be missing.

Britain’s head of state will be supported by senior royals when she hosts the American leader and his wife Melania over three days beginning on June 3.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will join the Queen for the official ceremonial welcome being staged in Buckingham Palace’s garden instead of the usual Horse Guards Parade venue in Whitehall – a decision likely due to security concerns.

The Duke of Sussex will be at the private palace lunch held on the first day for the Trumps but wife Meghan, whose son Archie will be less than four weeks old when the President arrives, will not.

Meghan made her views of Mr Trump known in a 2016 interview for a US television show when she described him as ‘misogynistic’ and ‘divisive’.

