Pandemonium broke out at the Community Secondary School (CSS), Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State recently as teachers and students ran for their lives when a Senior Secondary School 2 student brought teargas to school and gave to another student who detonated it in the class, almost killing the other students.

Students were seen jumping down from a storey building to escape from the scene.

Some casualties with fractured hands, legs, injuries and asthmatic patients were recorded and are now in the hospital.

Watch video here:

This was the situation in CSS oroworukwo P H on thursday 23rd May 2019 as teachers and students ran for their lives when a student in ss2 brought teargas to school and gave to another student who detonated it in the class almost killing the other students pic.twitter.com/XokoldvTWG — Ola (@jide_fatus) May 25, 2019

