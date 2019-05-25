Pandemonium broke out at Community Secondary School (CSS)

Pandemonium broke out at the Community Secondary School (CSS), Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State recently as teachers and students ran for their lives when a Senior Secondary School 2 student brought teargas to school and gave to another student who detonated it in the class, almost killing the other students.

Students were seen jumping down from a storey building to escape from the scene.

Some casualties with fractured hands, legs, injuries and asthmatic patients were recorded and are now in the hospital.

Watch video here:

 

 