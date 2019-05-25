France has condemned the May 18 attacks on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA) in Timbuktu and Tessalit, Mali.

Ms Damilola Ayodeji, Press Officer of the French Embassy in Abuja, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday.

She said: “France condemns in the strongest possible terms the attacks on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Timbuktu and Tessalit on May 18.

“It took the life of a Nigerian peacekeeper and injured several members of the mission.

“France offers its condolences to the loved ones of the deceased soldier and to the Nigerian authorities: it wishes the injured peacekeepers, a Nigerian and several Chadians a swift recovery.

“France reiterates its support for the Malian authorities in their fight against terrorism and for MINUSMA, whose role is crucial to stabilizing Mali,” she said.

She said that France would continue to support African countries, specifically Mali, in the fight against terrorism.

According to her, plans are in top gear to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are held accountable for their acts.

