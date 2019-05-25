Panic has gripped the 23 Local Government Council Chairmen ahead of the June 1, 2019 implementation of the financial autonomy councils, just the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the setting up of a Committee to investigate and audit the financial transactions of the councils from May 2018 to May 2019.

According to a press statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, the Membership of the Committee were: Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo (Chairman), Dr Zaccheus Adango, Barrister Isaac Kamalu, Mrs Bunmi Akaakar, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, Mrs Inime Aguma and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information (Secretary).

The committee will be inaugurated by the Governor on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 by 11am at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

