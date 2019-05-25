Wife of former Aviation Minister, Precious Fani-Kayode marked her 30th birthday with her triplets on Saturday in a grandeur fashion.

She gave birth to her triplets the same date she was born.

Precious and the children were decked in special attires to mark their birthday.

Her husband, Femi Fani-Kayode showered encomium on them.

He wrote on his Facebook wall: “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife Precious and to our three handsome sons, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam. You are my life and I love you with all my heart. I thank God for each of you every day. You are blessed in all your ways. God’s love shall never depart from you and you shall excel in all that you set your hands to do. I am so proud of you and you have made me very happy.

“The Angel of the Lord shall guard and guide you all the days of your lives. You shall live long and prosper and the Lord shall fill you with His Spirit and wisdom and clothe you with His favour, glory, honor, blessings, majesty, strength and power.

“You shall lack no good thing and the Lord shall grant you wealth and add no sorrow unto it. He shall annoint your heads with oil and pave your pathways with butter. You shall be a blessing to many and the Lord shall use you to bring joy to millions of hearts and smiles to millions of faces. This is your day: have a really great one! And may every day of your precious and beautiful lives be truly blessed! I LOVE YOU!”

