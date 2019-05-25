The National Chairman, Arewa Pastors Non-denominational Initiative for Peace, Bishop Abu Richard says President Muhammadu Buhari is not the cause of the killings in the country.

Richard made this known while briefing newsmen on Pre-swearing-in Prayer Meeting on Saturday in Abuja.

Richard called on Nigerians both Christians and Muslims to continue to pray for a better government in the next four years of Buhari’s administration.

He expressed sadness over the kidnappings and killings in the country, advised Buhari and security operatives to be proactive rather than reactive to avoid crisis.

The cleric, who is also the founder Warriors of Christ Cathedral in Port Harcourt, commended the gathering for their peaceful initiatives, humble disposition and commitment to national unity.

“The accusation of Islamization by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is highly condemnable. As a child of God and by my exposure, the President cannot Islamize Nigeria with the Vice President, who is a Christian.

“President Buhari is not the cause of these killings. Most of these killings have been going on before he took over power. That is why we have fasted today and prayed that God should strengthen him.

“We also call on the security agencies to put in more efforts to stop these killings and we pray for a good 9th National Assembly that will be able to work with the government of the day with good policies to develop this country.

“We pray for Buhari to do much better as he will be sworn in for the second tenure. From his statement and all that we have been hearing, we believe that through God he will perform better.

He prayed that God should give the nations selfless leaders like the President, men and women of wisdom and understanding; leaders who would not cause God’s people to err.

“Father, grant us wise leaders whose hearts will be set to know, search out and to seek true wisdom. To know that wickedness is folly; to perceive the words of understanding; to receive the instruction of justice, judgment and equity,” he prayed.

Bishop Musa Kastina, the National Secretary of the group prayed that God should grant the President the ability to distinguish between righteous counsel and the deceitful counsels of the wicked.

Kastina said that God would help the President surround himself with righteous men and women who would give him sound advice.

“May government walls and buildings around the world be filled with wise counsel and understanding,” he prayed.

