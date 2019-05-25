President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated one of the pioneer cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy and a civil war veteran, Col. Paul Ogbebor, on his 80th birthday.
According to a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, President Buhari acknowledged the lofty contributions of Ogbebor to nation building.
The president joined family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating Ogbebor for his strong sense of patriotism, discipline and forthrightness, expressed in his serving the country as a military officer, and subsequently sustained in community building.
He commended the civil war veteran for publishing his memoirs as one of the pioneer cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy and setting up a leadership centre that equipped the younger generation with entrepreneurship skills.
President Buhari believed that Ogbebor’s discipline and wise counsels to leaders would continue to resonate, especially his position of a more collective fight against corruption.
While recognising Ogbebor’s contributions in promoting peace and unity in the Niger Delta, Buhari prayed for longer life and good health for the civil war veteran.
This man is one the unsung heroes of the Nigerian civll war. He is respected as a disciplined and conscientious soldier, and a global citizen. The Igbos revere him as much as they revere Wole Soyinka for his forthrightness, and General Fajuyi for loyalty to his Commander-in-Chief. It was Colonel Ogbebor, then a junior officer in what became known as the Asaba massacre, who was ordered to kill hundreds of Igbo civilians, mostly men and teenage boys, some as young as 12 years old. Ogbebor instructed his soldiers to fire into the ground and told the civilians he was ordered to kill to run into the nearby bushes. Thus was spared the lives of more than a hundred young men and boys. His counterparts in the same formation carried out the brutal orders from Major Ibrahim Taiwo, killing more than 1000 unarmed men and boys. The infamy of the Asaba massacre is the worst atrocity in Nigerian history. I still wonder why some major streets in Asaba or Enugu or Owerri are not named after Colonel Paul Ogbebor. Igbos should wake up and do the needful while this unassuming hero is still alive.