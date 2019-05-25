By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Saturday complied with the Supreme Court’s verdict on Zamfara State by declaring candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winners of general elections in Zamfara State.

In an unprecedented judicial pronouncement on Friday, Nigeria’s Supreme Court awarded governorship, National Assembly and state Assembly elective posts to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

The apex court nullified the participation of the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2019 General Elections.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court awards Zamfara to PDP

At a news conference in Abuja on Saturday, INEC’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu declared PDP winner of the governorship election, three senatorial seats, seven house representatives seats and 24 house of assembly seats in Zamfara State.

Yakubu said the commission would issue certificates of return to PDP governor-elect, deputy governor-elect, three senators-elect and seven house of representatives senators-elect on Monday at 2pm.

He said the 24 house of assembly members-elect would receive their certificates of return from the INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner on Friday in Guzau, Zamfara State.

Yakubu drew the attention of political parties to the conduct of primaries in line with proper laid down procedures and guidelines in order to avoid the Zamfara episode.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

