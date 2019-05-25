Aisha Falode, the President of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has commended Nigeria’s premium malt drink, Amstel Malta for backing Super Falcons of Nigeria to the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France.

Amstel Malta was on Friday night unveiled as the official sponsor of Super Falcons to France 2019 at Eko Hotel/Suits Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Theme of the event is “We’ve got Balls” showcased a video clip involving a cross section of world cup bound Super Falcons with Nollywood stars such as Linda Ejiofor, Tonto Dikeh, Cinthia Nwadiora, among others.

Falode said the sponsorship was first of its kind, and it would definitely spur the Super Falcons to do well in the upcoming FIFA world cup in France.

She said said that Nigeria’s women in participation in all levels of FIFA football related event had always done well but much support was not always forthcoming.

“I am so excited about this development; indeed our women deserve a lot of credit because they have done well globally to earn their due respect.

“Nigeria is nine times winner of the AFCON women nations cup championships and has never missed out on any of the eight editions of the FIFA World Cup championships since 1991.

“Indeed it is history in the making, it is the kind of awareness we wanted which is similar to what the Super Eagles enjoyed when they were going to Russia in 2018.

“What Amstel Malta has shown is that women football can be supported and most importantly for women in Nigeria to celebrate the moments,” Falode said.

Also, Ngozi Nkwoji, the Portfolio Manager Non-Alcoholic drinks, said that Super Falcons was not getting the right support they deserved going by their level of achievements so far.

“We proudly support the Super Falcons for the coming world cup in France because we believe in them; we also want to pave the way for other brands.

“Our women are playing in Europe and Asia just like their male counterparts, which is why we have the theme: “We’ve got Balls”, because they are also doing what the men are doing.

“We want other women young and old to enjoy the moments and also support the team, that is why we are backing them to succeed in France,” Nkwoji said.

