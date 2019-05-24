The establishment of anti-corruption clubs in schools was to help prevent the spread of corrupt practices among students, an official of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says.

Mrs Ese Okworg, an official of the Commission’s Education Department, said this Thursday in Abuja at the ICPC and Accountability Lab “Shun Corruption’’ campaign at Government Model Secondary School (GMSS) Jikwoyi.

Okworg said corruption was not only found among adults or the rich, but could also be found among students in schools and youths out of schools.

“Fighting, stealing, lying or bullying other students are acts of corruption that should not be seen among students.

“I appeal to you to be good ambassadors by standing up against corruption,’’ she said.

Mr Samuel Emenogu, a member of the Accountability Lab, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), urged the students to live a life of integrity.

He said it was good for students to consciously and intentionally build themselves to live a life worthy of emulation.

