Caleb University, Imota area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, is embroiled in crisis as students confronted police officers who shot sporadically in the air.

In the trending video on Twitter, students were heard saying they were not afraid despite the shootings by the police

Watch video here:

Serious riot going on in #calebuniversity with multiple gunshots. Pray for #calebuniversity pic.twitter.com/KAGWKbwpGU — Arc Edimalo (@Eddy_rolemodel) May 24, 2019

