In an unprecedented judicial pronouncement, Nigeria’s Supreme Court awarded governorship, National Assembly and state Assembly elective posts to the Peoples Democratic.

In a verdict read today, the apex court nullified the participation of the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2019 General Elections.

The party members had been locked in judicial dispute over the legality of the primaries conducted.

The court declared the party with the second highest votes as winners of the elections.

The beneficiaries by default are the PDP candidates.

In the governorship election for instance, the APC was the winner.

The State Collation officer, Prof Kabiru Bala of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria said the APC candidate polled 534,541 to defeat Dr. Bello Muhammad Mutawalle of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who got 189,452. Mutawalle will now be the governor of the state.

In the state assembly elections, the APC also won all the constituencies.

