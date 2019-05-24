R.Kelly is reportedly hoping to persuade one of the top criminal defense lawyers in the country to join his legal team, since the guy got Michael Jackson acquitted for similar criminal case.

Sources close to R.Kelly revealed that the “Trapped in the Closet” singer, made it clear he wants attorney Thomas Mesereau to join his criminal defense team and he did in fact connect with Kelly on a FaceTime call within the last month, The Blast reports.

Attorney Thomas Mesereau successfully got Michael Jackson acquitted when he was indicted with several crimes, including 4 counts of molesting a minor, 4 counts of intoxicating a minor to molest him, 1 count of attempted child molestation, 1 count of conspiring to hold the boy and his family captive, and conspiring to commit extortion and child abduction.

Kelly, who has already been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse in Chicago, is staring down the barrel of two federal indictments as officials wrap up their investigation, including hearing testimony from multiple witnesses associated with the singer.

