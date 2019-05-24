Popular Lagos monarch, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, the Elegushi of Ikate Land is all over his queen, Oloori Sekinat Aramide as they celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Friday.

The Lagos monarch expressed his passionate love with lovely pictures added as he took to social media to celebrate his wife and mother of three, few weeks after picking his second wife in Kano.

He wrote: “Your love is the strength that drives me to do everything for this family. You are armour that shields me from tears. Happy 16th years wedding anniversary.

“The Grace of the Almighty in the last 16yrs is evident before our eyes. His blessings with this wonderful fruits is an affirmation of His love. Thank you for 16years of companionship. I am lucky to have you.”

Oloori Aramide is a graduate of Accountancy who met her King during their undergraduate days at the University of Lagos, and ever since then, they shared a lovely bond which appears undetachable irrespective of the challenges thrown at it.

Recently, there were speculations on social media concerning the Lagos monarch’s second marriage, with many concluding that he took the step as he was in search of a male child since he had three daughters with Oloori Aramide, but the couple seemed unmoved as they celebrate their anniversary with glamour.

