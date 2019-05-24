Lanre Babalola

The ongoing recruitment exercise by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which kicked off via nationwide advertisements in the national dailies and online media on 13 March, 2019, followed by shortlisting of qualified candidates which commenced from about 27 March, 2019, has entered a third phase.

A statement released by the Corporation’s GGM, Group Public Affairs Div., Mr. Ndu Ughamadu quoted the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Services, Mr. Isa Inuwa, as informing in a broadcast that shortlisting of candidates for the exercise has been concluded.

The statement added that shortlisted candidates have been scheduled to sit for Computer Based Testing (CBT) on Saturday, 1st June, 2019 across the Country.

“Notification of progression to the next stage has been sent to all shortlisted candidates via text and e-mail, while other details such as test centre and time will be sent on or before the 27thof May, 2019,” the release stated.

He relayed that validation of credentials of candidates would be a continuous process throughout the exercise, stressing that candidates discovered not to meet the requirements or who had presented false documents at any stage would be withdrawn from the exercise.

The NNPC management, in the release, appreciated staff of the corporation who had contributed to the success of the exercise so far, expressing optimism that others who will be called upon to provide support during the upcoming stages would equally discharge their assigned tasks with the commitment, integrity and sense of responsibility.

An earlier release by Mr. Ndu Ughamadu on 27/3/2019, had informed that the CBT would be administered in about 50 centres across the country, saying those who emerge successful in the test would subsequently be invited for oral interviews for final selection

NNPC, an equal opportunity employer in the oil and gas industry value chain, including exploration, refining, transportation and marketing of petroleum products, recently placed adverts to recruit some categories of new hands to buoy its operations nationwide.

These are: Graduate Trainees; Senior officer and Supervisory Cadre; and Managerial Cadre.

