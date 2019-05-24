Nigerian governors have paid glowing tributes to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his leadership and values as chairman of National Economic Council (NEC).

Prof. Osinbajo, who chaired the valedictory NEC on Thursday thanked members of NEC, comprising of governors of all the states of the Federation, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and others.

He also thanked them for their solid support and cooperation over the past four years and their commitment to the socio-economic development of Nigeria regardless of party or geopolitical zone.

In their remarks, council members representing each geopolitical zone, including Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, commended the Vice President for his chairmanship and leadership style, and humility, noting that the VP treated all equally regardless of party affiliations,

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, noted that the VP “led a strong team through various areas requiring attention in the economy. He made robust efforts in security giving direction, confidence and comfort.”

In the same vein, the Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima said, the Vice President “provided leadership and in the past four years, he exhibited humility, giving everyone a sense of belonging.”

Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode said VP’s leadership produced a “robust and purposeful NEC group, consistently stayed together pursing same goals, adding that subsequent governors would have to emulate their predecessors.”

He also thanked the VP for the payment of backlog of salaries when they just got into government.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel noted that “Governors never had cause to be known by party lines, because VP provided quality leadership and encouraged freedom of expression. He accommodated every comment made, contributions in the past four years.

“The Unity in the council is unprecedented. He showed concern during the pipeline vandalism, brought peace and happiness in the region and his visit back then is still fresh in their memories.

“Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria is also a success recorded by the Council,” he added.

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha said the VP “is a patriotic Nigerian, who smiles over issues when one expects him to react negatively.

“The humility he displays is very rare. There’s great difference between NEC of the past and NEC under VP’s leadership.

“The speed with which issues regarding the country were handled were second to none. NEC became a family under the leadership of the VP.”

