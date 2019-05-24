Prof. Dominic Osaghae, Dean, School of Clinical Medicine, Igbinedion University Okada, Edo, says Nigeria has the highest concentration of victims of sickle cell disease in the world.
Osaghae spoke in an interview on the sidelines of his inaugural lecture, NAN reports.
The theme of his lecture is “The Roadblocks on the Highway to Survival of Children: The Intervention of a Pediatrician. ”
Osaghae, a professor of pediatrics and child health, defined sickle cell disorders as a hereditary condition and non-communicable disease.
” It is the result of a child’s inheritance of the sickle hemoglobin gene either in a double dose (homozygous sickle cell anaemia) or in a combination with other usual hemoglobin (double heterozygous sickle cell disorders).’’
He said that the disease causes high morbidity and mortality in children during all stages of childhood.
According to him, it is estimated to affect 12 million people worldwide, Nigeria account for four million, adding that 25 percent of Nigerians are carriers of the gene.
The physician explained that the disease ” contributes up to 5 percent of under-5 deaths in Africa; 9 percent of such deaths in West Africa, and up to 16 per cent of under-5 deaths in individual West Africa countries.”
According to him, these statistics indicate that the sickle cell disease is probably the most neglected public health disorder with serious morbidity and mortality.
He said that the disease contributes significantly to impeding a safe and comfortable journey on the highway to survival of Nigerian children.
The professor explained that the disease was characterised by diverse problems such as infections and infestations, recurrent bone pains, anaemia crises, organ failure, among others.
Osaghae said that the disease has no readily available cure.
He however, noted that its management ” requires life-long supportive and maintenance care, involving counseling, use of routine drugs and disease modifying agents , hydration and blood transfusion, analgesics and antibiotics in general health maintenance in the management of crises.
Dear Prof. Dominic Osaghae,
Just a note to let you know that we are praying for you as you do more research into this disease and may God Himself be your senior partner.
For some 27 years, I and a group of concern parents have been working with the Hospital for Sick Children in fund raising for research on sickle cell.
I was born in Nigeria and have made Canada my home since 1972. I have been involved in several fund raising projects and you can Google my name on the website
The group I am presently involved with for fund raising here in Canada is “Eglinton Sickle Foundation” you can Google that too.
The very first young man to be treated through bone marrow transplant here in Toronto, Canada is John Badmus. His parents are volunteers in our group.
If you wish, I could introduce you to some of the doctors here doing research on sickle cell.
One of the heads of the department is Dr. Odame who himself is a Nigerian at the Hospital for Sick Kids.
Thank you again for all you do.
God bless.