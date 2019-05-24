The new Zamfara Governor-elect, Alhaji Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Nigeria’s judicial system for standing up to the truth in the discharge of its responsibilities.

Matawalle became the new governor-elect on Friday, as the candidate with the second highest number of votes from the last governorship election in the state.

This followed a 5-member panel decision of the Supreme Court which nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory over the party’s failure to conduct primaries as contained in the party’s constitution.

In a statement signed by one of his aides, Mallam Umar Mohammed, Matawalle said, “The Judgement is a testimony that the judiciary has remained fair in the discharge of its responsibilities.

“l wish to congratulate the people of Zamfara State especially PDP supporters for remaining peaceful and orderly throughout the time we were seeking redress in the courts.

“l want to assure you that we will not fail in this confidence reposed in us and l want to appeal to all people in the state to continue to be law abiding as we transit into the new government,” he said.

Also reacting to the new development, the state’s out going Deputy Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala commended the Supreme Court Judgement describing it as “a landmark achievement for the nation’s democracy. ”

Wakkala who contested for the governorship position but lost out because he was not supported by his boss, outgoing governor Abdulaziz Yari, later joined seven other aspirants all within the APC and formed a faction which fought the governor and his supporters to a halt.

Meanwhile, supporters of the PDP as well as those of other political parties in the state have taken to the streets in jubilation over the Supreme Court announcement.

