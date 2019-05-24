A popular musician, Alhaji Kabiru Classic of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged as the House of Reps member-elect representing Anka/Talata-Mafara federal constituency, Zamfara following Friday’s Supreme Court judgement.

The judgement favoured other PDP candidates in Zamfara state.

The Supreme Court on Friday nullified All Progressives Congress (APC) votes, declaring that the APC had no candidates in the 2019 general elections in the state.

The five-member panel of justice led by Justice Tanko Mohammed, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) in a unanimous judgement held that the APC failed to conduct primaries in accordance with the party’s rules.

Classic contested for Anka/Talata-Mafara federal constituency seat and received the second highest number of votes during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Reacting to the judgement, Classic described the judgement as ‘the work of Almighty Allah’, promising to work for the development of his constituency.

He thanked PDP members in the state for their prayers for the party and its candidates.

There was wild jubilation by PDP members in Gusau metropolis as well as headquarters of the 14 Local Government Areas of the state following the judgement.

