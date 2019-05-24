By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Residents of Rumuekini have been thrown into mourning as unknown gunmen shot dead a man in Rumuekini community in Obio-Akpor Local Government area of Rivers State and beheaded him.

According to the deceased’s wife, Bisi, her husband’s head was cut off with the kitchen knife they compelled her to fetch and forced her to carry the husband’s head in a bowl before taking it away.

The horrified wife of the victim narrated that after her husband, Chima was shot dead in her presence.

“My husband and and his sister, Ogechi, were in the parlour when we heard the sound of a gun. I was startled. As I made my way to another room in fright, I saw the lifeless body of my husband. They barked at me that if I make any move to escape, I will be shot dead too.

“They asked me to bring the kitchen knife for them, which I did. They also asked me to bring a bowl, but I brought a bucket. They took time in my presence, severed the head from the body and forced me to carry the head and put it inside the bucket. They then carried away the head,” she narrated in tears.

The brother of the victim, Collins Echenumo, said the head of his brother was later discovered where it was displayed on a table in front of the community primary school.

He said his late brother was 42 years old and he had two children.

“My brother had two children. His first wife is late. Before I came here, I saw his body lying here without the head. We went out in search and later found the head at the gate of the community primary school in Rumuekini and brought his head back,” he said.

Rivers state Police Command was yet react to the gory incident.

