The Edo Police Command on Friday announced the ban of the use of unregistered vehicles and covering of vehicles’ number plates in the state.

DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, made the announcement in a statement in Benin.

According to Nwabuzor, the command has observed with dismay that individuals were operating with unregistered vehicles, covered number plates, tinted glasses (factory fitted) without permit and defaced number plates.

He also said that the situation presently constitutes an impediment in checkmating crime and criminality in the state.

He said that in view of this, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Mohammed Danmallam has, therefore, warned the general public who indulge in this acts to desist.

Nwabuzor noted that Police in Edo would commence the clamp down or impounding of such vehicles and prosecution of offenders after the expiration of two weeks of period of grace.

He said that the period of grace was to allow vehicle owners ample time to register their vehicles, remove the covered number plates, replace the defaced number plates, obtain tinted glass (factory fitted) permit and other relevant vehicle documents for their vehicles.

He further said that the command appreciates the good working relationship with the other sister security agencies.

Nwabuzor also solicited for their co-operation in apprehending and handing over of the offenders to the Police for prosecution in court.

The PPRO appealed to the general public to continue with their lawful businesses, without any fear of intimidation as the command had made adequate security arrangements to rid the state of crime and criminality.

