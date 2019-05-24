By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Conference of Registered Political Parties, CRPP, Lagos State, has condemned calls for cancellation of the governorship election in Lagos State won by Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The body said having taken a review of the recent political development in Lagos State as regards the just concluded Governorship and House of Assembly Election, it declared that it was satisfied with the result of polls, as it was not only peaceful and fair but credible.

According to Engr. Taiwo Fatai, Chairman of CRPP, “we commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a work well-done, and the Nigeria Police force, Lagos State Command for the disciplined conduct of the officers and men.

“We condemn in its entirety, the call for cancellation of the exercise based on unfounded rumour that the Lagos State Governor-Elect is not in his sound mind by some quarters and enemies of progress who do not mean well for Lagos State but thrive in spreading fake news. CRPP will not accept any form of character assassination of our Governor-Elect

“We condemn totally, the campaign of calumny using the pages of news papers, and sponsored on-line media as the altar of justice for the just concluded election by some group of people. The recent media attack against the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by some quarters who have added no value to the polity of Lagos State and would stop at nothing to pull Lagos State down is highly condemnable. It is an aberration to the Democracy they claim to strengthen.”

Fatai therefore congratulated Sanwo-Olu, Governor Elect, Lagos State and all persons who won election at various levels in Lagos State, saying that they should know that “to whom much is given, much is expected,” as selfless service to the people of Lagos State should be their watch word and guiding principles.

“We also commend His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his selfless service and unrelented determination to the massive development of Nigeria as a whole and Lagos State in particular. The victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Election showed that nobody can dare query his paranormal intelligence. CRPP is therefore happy to be identified with this great Icon. May God continue to bless him for Nigeria sake. Amen

“Meanwhile, we appeal to those who are not pleased with the outcome of the election to sheath their sword, let peace reign and wait for their own time. The CRPP, Lagos State will not tolerate any more media attack on the “PROJECT LAGOS” a project of the Lagos of our dream,” he stated.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

