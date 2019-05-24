President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hosted members of the Business Community and officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Iftar (Ramadan breaking of fast at the State House, Abuja).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari were among the government functionaries at the fast-breaking event.

Members of the business community in attendance of the fast-breaking meal included Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Alhaji Isiaka Rabiu and Chief Emeka Offor.

Others were the Chairman of the Sahara Group, Kola Adesina and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Najeem Yasin.

The National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, immediate past national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie Oyegun; the party’s national vice chairman, North West, Inuwa Abdulkadir and other party officials also joined the president to share the fast-breaking meal.

