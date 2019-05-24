ActionAid, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has trained 1,433 persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno, to enhance livelihood support and check migration.

Ene Obi, the ActionAid Country Director, made this known during the winding up ceremony of its “Creation of Alternative to Migration through Socio-Economic Development project”, on Friday in Maiduguri.

Obi, represented by Tasallah Chibok, Director of Programmes of the organisation, noted that the beneficiaries were exposed to various trades under its skills acquisition training programme initiated in July 2017 in the state.

She said that the programme was implemented in collaboration with ‘the Like Minds Programme’ and Borno State Government.

Obi noted that the programme was designed to empower youths and women, provide livelihood support, promote crime prevention and check migration.

According to her, the graduates include 955 males and 438 females drawn from Jere and Maiduguri Local Government Areas of the state.

Obi said that the beneficiaries were encouraged to form 42 cooperative societies and to be provided with economic strengthening kits, to enable them set up their businesses.

She said: “Our intervention is rooted in the conviction that unemployment and conflict represent some of the causes of forced migration.

“ActionAid and its partners conceptualised and implemented the creation of alternative to migration socio-economic development, sensitisation and conflict resolution projects in Edo and Borno.

“The projects are to tackle the root causes of irregular migration by training, equipping and mentoring 1,433 youths in Borno.

“The beneficiaries were trained on livestock, poultry and perishable productions, welding, tailoring, incense and cosmetics processing.

“The objective is to contribute to the improvement of social and economic condition of young people so that they can make informed and voluntary choices, instead of being forced by economic and security challenges to migrate.”

Obi commended the state government, Bank of Industry and other stakeholders toward the successful implementation of the programme.

He also called on the beneficiaries to utilise their skills and equipment given to them to engage in productive activities and contribute to the development of the society.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Zanna, the District Head of Maisandari Ward in Maiduguri, lauded the gesture, saying that it would go a long way to provide livelihood and alleviate the sufferings of the displaced persons.

Some of the beneficiaries, Aisha Mustapha and Zainab Ali, said they learnt tailoring and cosmetics processing under the programme.

Mustapha, widow and mother of 10, said she was engaged in soap, jelly, perfumery and incense making, saying that she was making good savings from the trade.

“I am making about N10,000 gain weekly from the trade. Now, I can take care of the education and other needs of my children,” she said.

