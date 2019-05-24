By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar has hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court which nullified the election of the All Progressives Congress, APC member in all elections held in Zamfara State.

Reacting to the judgment, Abubakar said nothing was as pleasing to the ears of believers, as justice being served in the holy month of Ramadan.

A statement issued by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to HE Atiku Abubakar, commended the justices for putting aside the interests of the powerful and upholding the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“God first, Nigeria second, must be our priority as trustees of the people. When justice prevails, the people rejoice, chains are broken, freedom is multiplied and society is enriched.

“Atiku Abubakar is hopeful that the Supreme Court and our Lords Justices will let Lady Justice have full reign in other petitions that will come before them, and that good conscience, fear of God and the rule of law will prevail. In so doing, they will write their names for good on the sands of time and avoid the infamy that oppressors wish to thrust on them as their legacy.

“Once again, Atiku Abubakar commends the Supreme Court for siding with justice. He congratulates the Governor-elect Hon. Bello Matawalle and the people of Zamfara, who will finally have a government that will address the issues that have made life an ordeal in that great state. The storm is over and peace and calm are coming to Zamfara.

“May God bless the Supreme Court of Nigeria. May God bless Zamfara state and may God bless Nigeria, now and forever,” the statement said.

