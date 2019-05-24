The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on his election as the new chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF).

He succeeded outgoing governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha.

“Bagudu’s unanimous election is well deserved”, APC’s national publicity secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu said.

“We note Bagudu’s achievements in the agricultural sector, particularly rice production in Kebbi State which is in line with the diversification agenda of the President Muhammau Buhari-led APC administration.

“In line with the PGF’s Objectives of promoting good governance, ensuring developmental synergy across APC States and promoting the social democratic programmes of the APC, we are confident that under Bagudu’s leadership, the PGF will continue to contribute to the growth of our great party, promote our progressive ideals and support the President Buhari administration to continue to deliver on the promises made to the Nigerian people.

“We wish Bagudu a successful tenure as Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF)”, Issa Onilu added.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

