The Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has rebuffed the report that he is plotting to disrupt the inauguration of the governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, on the pretext of road construction.

Governor Amosun described the report as childishly silly and immature from political jobbers and mischief makers with purpose to serve.

This was made known in a statement released on Thursday by Rotimi Durojaiye, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The statement read: “Suffice to say that our Administration has earned a reputation for not engaging in the needless media war, particularly puerile allegations and innuendoes from political jobbers and mischief makers with purpose to serve.

“Our disposition, therefore, remained to maintain stoic and dignified silence, even in the face of criminal untruths and unfair provocation as we are confident that posterity and chroniclers of history will properly situate our respective roles.

“Having said that, we say emphatically that the allegations alluded to above are figments of the imagination of the mischief makers. The on-going construction works between NNPC and Kuto Roundabout started over a year ago.

“Ironically, what the Contractors are doing in the past few days is to tidy up that axis to ensure more comfortable motoring experience for members of the public who will receive President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, and by implication to make attendance at the inauguration programme more convenient. That lofty objective was achieved and today the pre-inauguration programme of the incoming administration is the earliest beneficiary of that thoughtful intervention.

“As for the phantom disruption tale, we have engaged the Police authorities to stress the real danger in dishing out manifestly untrue, unproven and de-marketing statements to the public. We have received assurances that no one will become a tool in the hands of the Fifth Columnists who do not wish Ogun State well.

“We assure all stakeholders that we shall do all within our power and resources to keep the hard earned peace in this blessed State. As the sitting administration, we intend to sustain the appropriate environment for the new Administration to take off orderly.”

