The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has assured that the May 29 inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will be memorable.

Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, gave the assurance on Friday when he led some members of the committee on inspection of the Eagle Square, venue of the ceremony in Abuja.

The Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Defence, retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Alli; and Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Umar Musa, were at the inspection.

The team also witnessed rehearsals and mock performances of all the events to commemorate the inauguration.

“We are good to go; everything has been put in place to ensure that we have a hitch-free inauguration on May 29.

“You can see that the military formations are doing some drills rehearsal.

“We have gone into every detail – arrival of the Vice President, arrival of the President, salutation from the military, the swearing-in process were done with mock trials with people standing in for them.

“We have also witnessed the lowering of the old flags, the hoisting of the new flags and we saw the President go around in motorcade taking salutation from the people.

“We are taking care of minute details to ensure that nothing happens as the country witnesses a memorable swearing in ceremony,” he said.

The SGF also reassured of adequate security of the venue and the entire country during the ceremony.

“We have a security committee that is taking care of that. They will maintain adequate vigil to ensure that nothing unwarranted happens.

“I can assure you that we are on top of the game and Nigerians are quite excited about the inauguration of President Buhari.

“Nobody will go out to create any problem and I can assure you that the security agencies are well prepared,” he said.

Speaking in same vein, Mohammed said they inspected the venue, watched rehearsal and mock performances of events to ensure that everything was perfect before May 29.

The minister equally reassured that the venue would be well secured while the entire country is safe for the event.

