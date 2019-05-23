By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed to get back its glory which its had lost to the All Progressive Congress(APC) since eight years ago.

The state party who spoke through its Acting Publicity Secretary, Mr. Olasunkanmi Oyejide, expressed confidence that the party would regain its lost glory.

He said with the purposeful leadership being given to the party at various levels, the lost glory would be restored sooner than later.

Oyejide who spoke at the party secretariat in Abeokuta said the inroad the PDP made into the North during the 2019 general elections was a pointer to the bright future that awaited the party.

He said it was gratifying that the Supreme Court, which is the final court in the land, had resolved the issue of the Ogun State PDP in favour of the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led State Executive.

His words “I strongly believe that useful lessons have been learnt on all sides, ahead of the preparations for the party congress in 2020.

“The party will leave no stone unturned to bring back its lost sheep and ensure smooth congresses from the ward to the national levels.

