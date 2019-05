Ivie Okujaye Egboh alongside Eddie Watson Jr star in new Nollywood movie “Fading”, directed by Taiwo Shittu and produced by Titi Joseph. Other casts include Belinda Effah and Jude Orhorha.

The movie is a story about Paulette, a young Nigerian Author is forced to examine the meaning of life when unforeseen forces threaten her entire being.

