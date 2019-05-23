By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has struck a N100 million deal per annum to be Brand Ambassador to Zikel Cosmetics.

The deal was signed on Wednesday.

An elated Dikeh took to Instagram to break the news to her teeming fans.

She wrote: KING TONTO joins the ZIKEL COSMETICS family as its Brand Ambassador and the first Nigerian to be paid a whopping sum of N100,000,000 per annum as endorsements for a makeup brand in Africa ! Legally endorsed and managed by Manifield Solicitors.”

Dikeh revealed that the company had already paid N50 million upfront before the execution of the agreement.

She added that the parties had agreed that brand ambassador shall also be compensated with the sum of N2 million for products created in brand ambassador’s name together with 1,000 pieces of such product.

The deal also stipulated that if the services were provided by the brand ambassador at a specific locale for a specific period of time, the fees for transportation, accommodation and general logistics to the event in favour of the brand ambassador shall be covered by the company.

