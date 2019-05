The list of things ladies have to go through for the gram is endless really, women are naturally expensive to take care of and when it comes to photos to show off their beauty, they’ll even break a nail to achieve that sole purpose.

Beauty enthusiast, entrepreneur, media personality and vlogger Toke Makinwa discloses what she went through to take this picture:

I broke a nail in the process of trying to take this picture, it was worth it. The end 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp