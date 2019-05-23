Dedeigbo Ayodeji

The Rotary Club of Egbe has renovated 10 cubicle toilets at the Local Government Primary School and Oore-ofe Nursery and Primary School, Off Liasu Road, Egbe-Idimu Local Government in Lagos State, South-West Nigeria.

Dignitaries present at the handing over of the renovated toilets to the schools include Mrs. Olorode Florence Abimbola – Head Teacher of Oore-ofe Nursery and Primary School, Mrs. Salami Modupe Mary, Assistant Head Teacher – Oore-ofe Primary School, Mrs. Hoansinou Victoria Olushola, Head Teacher Local Government Primary School, Egbe and Mrs. Bankole Taiwo Olawunmi, Assistant Head Teacher.

Also present were Ambassador Emmanuel Okoro-Igbo of the School Basic Management Committee; Mr. Adedeji Destiny a.k.a. Your Lordship (Social mobilization department Alimosho L.G.A; Rotarian Ben Okhumale, Assistant Governor Egbe, Rotary Club of District and Rotarian Kenneth Nworji, President of Rotary Club of Egbe.

The President of Rotary Club, Rotarian Kenneth Nworji stressed the need for unity in the country so that the country can witness development.

“When I got to this place and I saw the toilet in a bad shape, I said we will see what we can do about it. Today this wonderful project has come to reality.

”I want to say that no matter how little, let us come together and serve humanity. I did my G.C.E in 1996 at Oore Ofe and to say that I will come years later and carry out my Rotary project here is overwhelming.

“I am not from Lagos State but from Delta State, but I came here to execute this project willingly. This should be a lesson to those who talks about division, let us unite and help our communities,” he stated.

In her speech, Mrs. Olorode Florence Abimbola, thanked Rotary Club Egbe for the project, stressing that the renovation of the toilets will go a long way in promoting good health in the schools.

“It is a great honour and profound gratitude to Almighty God to welcome you on behalf of the entire staff and pupils of Oore-ofe Nursery/Primary School, Egbe to witness this great occasion and above all for being alive and healthy to be partakers.

“My special appreciation goes to the President of Rotary Club International in person of Rotarian Kenneth and the entire members of the Club for the renovation of 10 cubicle toilets for the development of the school and the good health habits of both the staff and pupils. This will go a long way in promoting good hygiene in the school,” she stated.

