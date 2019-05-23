British model, actress, and businesswoman, Naomi Elaine Campbell popular as Naomi Campbell has just signed to a new modelling agency, the London-based Models1, according to Vogue.
The 49 year old signed to the agency on her birthday, May 22nd 2019.
Thursday, May 23, 2019 1:16 pm
British model, actress, and businesswoman, Naomi Elaine Campbell popular as Naomi Campbell has just signed to a new modelling agency, the London-based Models1, according to Vogue.
The 49 year old signed to the agency on her birthday, May 22nd 2019.
Join the conversation